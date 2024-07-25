UET, FF Steel sign MoU to promote research culture in industry

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar's Department of Mechanical Engineering and Frontier Foundry Steel (Pvt) Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at UET Peshawar on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Qaiser Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar and Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), FF Steel signed the MoU. Dr Nasiru Minllah, Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), UET Peshawar gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the agreement.

He informed that the purpose of the agreement is to promote research culture in the industry. Both parties agreed to strengthen academia-industry linkages.

Under the agreement, UET students will be offered internships, trainee engineer programmes, career counseling and other opportunities at FF Steel.

Prof Dr Qaiser Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar welcomed the officials of FF Steel and appreciated their efforts.

He stated that in developed countries, linkages between academia and industry are very strong; however, there is a significant gap between industry and academia in Pakistan.

He emphasized that there is a dire need to bridge this gap enabling the industry to benefit from research conducted in educational institutions.

Similarly, the industry should also benefit academia, particularly students, he added.

He stressed the importance of creating internships, scholarships and practical training opportunities for students within the industry.

He suggested that the industry could provide laboratories and other facilities in universities which would benefit both parties.

He expressed hope for fruitful results from the agreement in the near future.

Muhammad Khurram Shahzad, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), FF Steel, pledged to work for mutual collaboration between industry and academia.

He said that FF Steel has many production units across the country that can be utilized to benefit students. He stated that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FF Steel mostly provides opportunities to graduates of UET Peshawar.

Our technical team will soon meet with the authorities of UET Peshawar to identify areas where we are facing challenges, so that improvements can be made, he added.

Prof Dr Hamidullah, Secretary Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR), UET Peshawar said that linkages between academia and industry are essential.

He informed the officials of FF Steel that each department at UET Peshawar has an Industrial Advisory Board, which is actively engaged in promoting linkages with the industry.

He emphasized that such agreements should be purposeful to promote research and train students according to market demand.

Prof Dr Rizwan Mehmood Gul, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Advisor Finance, Prof Dr Afzal Khan, Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor, Dr Shaukat Ali Shah including other senior officials of UET Peshawar and FF Steel were also present on the occasion.

