Commerce Plex, Faysal Bank partner to revolutionise remittances

KARACHI: Commerce Plex, a wholly owned and fully licensed subsidiary of Simpaisa Holdings, is collaborating with Faysal Bank Ltd to seamlessly integrate fintech innovation with banking expertise.

This strategic alliance aims to provide increased efficiency and transparency in remittance services. With roots originating in the UK and licensed & regulated as a Foreign Money Services Business (FMSB) by FINTRAC in Canada, Commerce Plex is committed to supporting Pakistan's remittance landscape by further improving the inflow of USD into Pakistan through government-approved channels.

This strategic partnership between Commerce Plex and Faysal Bank Ltd will pave the way for exceptional service levels in remittance services. By leveraging cutting-edge fintech innovation and banking expertise, this collaboration aims to significantly boost the influx of USD into Pakistan.

The enhanced transparency and efficiency will open new corridors for receiving remittances into the country, making it easier for expatriates to send money home.

Yassir Pasha, Co-Founder & CEO of Simpaisa has said that this partnership is set to significantly boost the inflow of foreign currency, unlocking a wealth of new opportunities for USD and other foreign exchanges to fuel our nation's economic growth and development.

“By championing financial inclusion, we are empowering individuals, freelancers, influencers and content creators, while also supporting conventional home remittances. Together, we are committed to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan, and the excitement is undeniable”, he added.

This synergy marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the remittance landscape and support the country's financial ecosystem, he said.

