Turkmenistan delegation meets petroleum minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan accompanied by Turkmen delegation including Ata Haljanov, head of International Economic Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Eziz Nazarov, head of legal department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Eldar Permanov, third secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

Additional Secretary Hasan Yousafzai, Joint Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, and MD Inter State Gas System Limited Nadeem Bajwa were also present at the occasion.

Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik welcomed the Turkmen delegation and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality offered by the Turkmen side during his last visit to Turkmenistan. The visit of foreign minister of Turkmenistan marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, remarked Dr. Musadik Malik.

TAPI pipeline project will lower energy costs, which can boost industrial growth, create jobs, and foster economic development. Reliable and affordable energy supplies are vital for industrial sectors and overall economic stability. This project, aimed at fostering economic integration and energy security, has witnessed substantial progress through collaborative efforts and resolved continuous engagement among both the countries. He further added that Pakistan is fully committed to this project which is significant for regional energy cooperation and infrastructure development.

Rashid Meredov expressed his expressed profound appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Pakistani side. Together we will chalk out a roadmap for cooperation between both the countries. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited mentioned that with the special interest of Petroleum Minister and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) TAPI has seen significant progress and is on the right track.

Speaking on the developments, officials from both Pakistan and Turkmenistan emphasised the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations. They underscored their commitment to continued cooperation and mutual support to overcome any remaining challenges. Continuous diplomatic efforts and political commitments are beneficial for ensuring a conducive environment for project advancement.

The TAPI project remains a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, reflecting shared goals of regional stability and prosperity through sustainable energy solutions.

