AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
AIRLINK 108.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.29%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
OGDC 132.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PRL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.38%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,434 Increased By 28.1 (0.33%)
BR30 26,511 Increased By 57.6 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,697 Increased By 300.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 25,586 Increased By 67.9 (0.27%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

Turkmenistan delegation meets petroleum minister

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan accompanied by Turkmen delegation including Ata Haljanov, head of International Economic Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Eziz Nazarov, head of legal department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO, TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Eldar Permanov, third secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

Additional Secretary Hasan Yousafzai, Joint Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, and MD Inter State Gas System Limited Nadeem Bajwa were also present at the occasion.

Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik welcomed the Turkmen delegation and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality offered by the Turkmen side during his last visit to Turkmenistan. The visit of foreign minister of Turkmenistan marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, remarked Dr. Musadik Malik.

TAPI pipeline project will lower energy costs, which can boost industrial growth, create jobs, and foster economic development. Reliable and affordable energy supplies are vital for industrial sectors and overall economic stability. This project, aimed at fostering economic integration and energy security, has witnessed substantial progress through collaborative efforts and resolved continuous engagement among both the countries. He further added that Pakistan is fully committed to this project which is significant for regional energy cooperation and infrastructure development.

Rashid Meredov expressed his expressed profound appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Pakistani side. Together we will chalk out a roadmap for cooperation between both the countries. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited mentioned that with the special interest of Petroleum Minister and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) TAPI has seen significant progress and is on the right track.

Speaking on the developments, officials from both Pakistan and Turkmenistan emphasised the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations. They underscored their commitment to continued cooperation and mutual support to overcome any remaining challenges. Continuous diplomatic efforts and political commitments are beneficial for ensuring a conducive environment for project advancement.

The TAPI project remains a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, reflecting shared goals of regional stability and prosperity through sustainable energy solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Turkmenistan Economic ties Musadik Malik TAPI Federal Minister for Petroleum Rashid Meredov

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani Jul 25, 2024 08:07am
Have not heard anything about the cheap oil from Russia. What happened?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Turkmenistan delegation meets petroleum minister

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories