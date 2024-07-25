Pakistan women earn 10-wicket victory over UAE in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Opener Gull Feroza smacked her second consecutive half-century, to steer Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 encounter at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, Pakistan bowlers made early inroads into the UAE batting restricting them to 103-8 in 20 overs. Pakistan in their chase galloped to 107 without loss in 14.1 overs with 35 balls to spare. Pakistan Women have taken a significant step forward towards improving their chance of securing a semi-final berth.

According to a message received here, it was Pakistan openers Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali, who continued their good form from their previous game against Nepal and maintained it in their final league match against UAE.

The two opening batters remained stitched unbeaten partnership of 107 runs, which is also the second century partnership between the pair after they made 105 runs in the previous match. Gull who reached her second successive fifty in 46 balls went on to score career best unbeaten 62. Her 55-ball innings was also laced with eight boundaries. Her opening partner, Muneeba got unbeaten 37 on board that came off 30 balls. She also timed the ball through the ropes four times.

The UAE Women’s batting line-up faced a tough challenge against the Pakistan Women’s bowling attack. Theertha Satish top-scored with 40 runs, while Esha Oza contributed 16. Khushi Sharma managed just 12 runs as the UAE innings struggled to gain momentum.

Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu and Tuba Hassan were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming two wickets each for 11, 22 and 17 runs respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024