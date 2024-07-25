‘Missing persons’ IHC forms larger bench to hear cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench to hear the cases related to missing persons.

According to the details, the larger bench will be headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and it will comprise Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The larger bench will start hearing cases of missing persons from July 30.

In this connection, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had expressed his intention to write the IHC chief justice to constitute a larger bench for the cases involving missing persons during hearing of the missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad case, wherein, his wife moved the court through lawyers, Iman Mazari advocate and Hadi Ali Chatha advocate for recovery of her husband.

Justice Kayani had said that he is writing about the matter to the chief justice IHC requesting him to form a larger bench regarding all the missing persons cases.

He added that he is sending the matter to the IHC CJ to form a larger bench in this regard, so that if the position of one judge is different, others can also review it from a different angle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024