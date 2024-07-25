AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 108.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.46%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.88%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,438 Increased By 31.6 (0.38%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By 68.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 79,713 Increased By 316.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,593 Increased By 74.5 (0.29%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

NA body told govt officers still using WhatsApp for official communication

Tahir Amin Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The government officials are not only using WhatsApp for official communication but also do not use government-provided emails, which is dangerous.

This was revealed before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication which met under the chairmanship of Syed Aminul Haque.

The committee discussed, “The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024” (Government Bill) in detail.

The representative from Ministry of Law and Justice briefly apprised the committee that under Rule of Business the constitution of all the tribunals are purely the subject of Ministry of Law and Justice.

While briefing about the procedure for appointment of chairpersons for the said tribunal, he told the committee that Ministry of Law and Justice publish advertisement in the newspaper and thereafter the Search Committee headed by Grade 20 Officer in the Ministry of Law and Justice scrutinise the candidature as per prescribed criteria.

The Search Committee short-listed the candidates and forwarded it to the Federal Council headed by the law minister and two federal secretaries as its members, interviews the short-listed candidates and forwards its recommendations to the federal cabinet, which then appoints a chairperson and members of tribunals.

The committee agreed with the representative of the Ministry of Law and Justice and thereafter, unanimously, passed, “The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024” without any amendment.

The committee expressed concern that E-Office has been launched for last four years, and still not been properly implemented within the ministries, even though, the Prime Minister has also conducted a meeting on it to clarify the methodology and removal of barriers towards paperless environment.

The federal minister expressed that ministry initiated steps for its implementation and this system should start from the top level which is federal secretaries and ministers and then it will automatically be implemented step by step downwards to digitise the entire system.

Further, she said that it is very important to align all the ministries to play their role for implementing E-office within all ministries and offices to promote paperless environment and improve efficiency. The committee also recommended that the ministry may devise a policy to ensure the security of official correspondence and documents.

The committee was further briefed by the chairman NITB, regarding the launching of Apostille application on the request of Foreign Office to cater the needs of overseas employees and their documents processing.

The committee stressed upon the need of said application and directed them to ensure its launching within 15 days so that the problems and difficulties faced by them could be resolved, immediately.

The committee further expressed that the basic mandate of the ministry is to formulate policies and vision and the ministry should collaborate with the Provincial Ministers for Information Technology regarding implementation of these policies in other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

whatsapp Syed Aminul Haque NA panel government officers

Comments

200 characters

NA body told govt officers still using WhatsApp for official communication

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories