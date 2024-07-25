AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 108.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.46%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.88%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,437 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 26,529 Increased By 75.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 79,718 Increased By 321.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,595 Increased By 76.6 (0.3%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

Pakistan calls for right of developing countries to access dual-use goods, technologies

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday called for the right of developing countries to access dual-use goods and technologies for socio-economic development and urged striking a balance between protecting national security interests and facilitating legitimate trade.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi inaugurated a two-day Regional Conference on Export Control Programme for Dual-Use Goods in Central Asia, being held in Islamabad.

Co-organised by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and the European Union, the Regional Conference brings together senior officials and experts from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the US, the EU, the UN and representatives of multilateral export control regimes and other international organisations.

The participants will discuss national approaches on strategic trade controls with a view to promoting international cooperation on trade of goods and technologies, in line with the relevant United Nations Resolutions, particularly UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1540.

At the inaugural session, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi underlined the right of developing countries to access dual-use goods & technologies for socio-economic development.

He also urged striking a balance between protecting national security interests and facilitating legitimate trade.

He stated that Pakistan is diligently fulfilling all its obligations pertaining to nonproliferation and disarmament.

As a responsible state of a thriving technology landscape with advanced nuclear technology, he added that Pakistan remains fully cognizant of its nonproliferation obligations, he stated.

In his welcome address, Director General SECDIV, Haroon Rashid, briefed the participants on Pakistan’s extensive legislative, regulatory and administrative framework for exercising controls over the transfer of sensitive goods and technologies to prevent their diversion to non-peaceful uses.

He said that Pakistan’s national control lists are fully harmonized with those of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and Australia Group (AG) and its export control regime is at par with the highest international standards.

The Regional Conference showcases Pakistan’s robust cooperation with regional and global stakeholders in non-proliferation efforts.

The conference also demonstrates Pakistan’s role as an important partner of the international community in the implementation of strategic trade controls in line with the objectives of UNSC Resolution 1540.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Exports socio economic development technologies developing countries goods Syrus Sajjad Qazi

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan calls for right of developing countries to access dual-use goods, technologies

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories