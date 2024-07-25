AGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
AIRLINK 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.66%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.56%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
UNITY 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,438 Increased By 31.8 (0.38%)
BR30 26,527 Increased By 73.7 (0.28%)
KSE100 79,699 Increased By 302 (0.38%)
KSE30 25,589 Increased By 71.2 (0.28%)
World Print 2024-07-25

Plane crashes in Nepal with 18 dead, pilot sole survivor

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:08am

KATHMANDU: A passenger plane crashed on take-off in Kathmandu on Wednesday, with the pilot rescued from the wreckage but all 18 others aboard killed, police in the Nepali capital told AFP.

Nepal has a woeful track record on aviation safety and the Himalayan republic has seen a spate of deadly light plane and helicopter crashes over the decades.

The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company’s staff members, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said.

“The pilot has been rescued and is being treated,” he said. “Eighteen bodies have been recovered, including one foreigner. We are in the process of taking them for post-mortem.”

The Civil Aviation Authority said the dead foreigner was a Yemeni citizen.

A news release from the airport said the aircraft “veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway” shortly after take-off.

The survivor was in serious condition in hospital, it said.

Ram Kumar K.C., who runs a tyre store near the crash site, told AFP the plane caught fire after hitting the ground.

“We were about to run to the site but then there was an explosion so we ran away again,” the 48-year-old said.

The flight was being conducted for either technical or maintenance purposes, Gyanendra Bhul of Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority told AFP, without giving further details.

Images of the aftermath shared by Nepal’s military showed the plane’s fuselage split apart and burnt to a husk.

Around a dozen soldiers in camouflage gear stood on top of the wreckage, the surrounding earth coated in fire retardant.

