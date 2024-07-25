AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 109.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
DCL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
DGKC 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.18%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
NBP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.56%)
PTC 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.2%)
UNITY 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,445 Increased By 39 (0.46%)
BR30 26,562 Increased By 108.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 79,738 Increased By 341.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,631 Increased By 112.6 (0.44%)
Oil prices rise as US fuel stocks decline

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by large draws in US crude and fuel stocks, but were still close to their lowest level in six weeks due to concerns over weak global demand.

Still, prices snapped three straight sessions of decline on falling US crude and fuel inventories, as well as growing oil supply risks from Canadian wildfires.

Brent crude futures for September rose 66 cents, or 0.81%, to $81.67 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 78 cents, or 1.01%, to $77.74 per barrel. US crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6-million-barrel draw. US gasoline stocks fell by 5.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 400,000 draw.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels versus expectations for a 250,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. “The (EIA) report is very bullish. We saw big uptick in gasoline inventories and a big draw in crude and it does signal that the market could see more crude draws in the future,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

“It looks like demand is ahead of supply.” However, the market remained wary about global summer demand. US oil refiners are expected to report sharply lower second-quarter earnings versus a year ago after a listless summer driving season weakened refining margins, energy analysts said.

Prices are under pressure from ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and continued concern that the economic slowdown in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, would weaken global oil demand. Crude oil deliveries to India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, also slipped in June to their lowest since February, government data showed. WTI lost 7% over the previous three sessions, while Brent was down nearly 5%.

Buoying prices, wildfires in Canada forced some producers to curtail production and threatened a large amount of supply. Imperial Oil said it has reduced non-essential staff at its Kearl oil sands site as a precaution.

