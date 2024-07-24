AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
World

Ukraine tells China that Russia not ready for ‘good faith’ talks

AFP Published July 24, 2024

KYIV: Kyiv is prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives when Moscow is willing to hold talks “in good faith”, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in China, according to his ministry Wednesday.

China has sought to paint itself as a mediator in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending envoy Li Hui to Europe on multiple rounds of “shuttle diplomacy.”

“Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war, but Kuleba said Wednesday that an end to the fighting would benefit China.

Ukraine’s top diplomat meets China’s Wang Yi for talks in Guangzhou

“I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important,” he was cited as saying at his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou.

Kuleba also said that Russia’s invasion “hinders international stability, the development of good neighbourly relations, and in particular the development of trade between China and Europe.”

Commenting on the talks in his regular evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said China had sent a “clear signal” it supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“I expect a detailed report from the Minister (Kuleba) after his return to Ukraine,” he added.

Beijing has rebuffed claims it is supporting Russia’s war effort, insisting last week that its position was “open and above board” and accusing the West of fuelling the conflict through arms shipments to Kyiv.

China NATO Wang Yi Volodymyr Zelensky Dmytro Kuleba Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

