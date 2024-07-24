AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
US sanctions China-based network over North Korea support

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2024 10:49pm

WASHINGTON: The United States unveiled sanctions Wednesday against a network of half a dozen people and five firms in China it accuses of supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile and space programs.

The network is alleged to have helped North Korea with procuring items for its ballistic missile programs, which the US Treasury Department said were being operated in “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s continued development of its ballistic missile technologies “is both irresponsible and destabilizing for both the region and the international community,” Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

“The United States remains committed to using our tools to enforce these international sanctions, including disrupting the illicit procurement networks that provide key inputs for these technologies,” he added.

Blinken to shore up US relationships in Asia amid political uncertainty at home

The US Treasury said North Korea’s space and ballistic missile programs made use of an “extensive network” of overseas agents to procure the foreign-sourced materials needed, which included personnel at its diplomatic missions and trade offices, “as well as third-country nationals.”

It also makes use of foreign firms to purchase the items it needs, the Treasury added.

Among those sanctioned by the Treasury on Wednesday was Shi Qianpei, a Chinese national, whom the Treasury Department accused of working with a previously-designated individual based in Beijing to procure metal sheets used in the production of North Korean missiles.

Other individuals sanctioned include Chen Tianxin, Shi Qianpei’s business partner and wife, and two of his employees, all of whom helped with the procurement efforts, the Treasury said.

