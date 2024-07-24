AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
Sinner pulls out of Paris Games due to tonsillitis

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 09:12pm

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis, the Italian said on Wednesday.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semi-finals of the French Open.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner wrote in a post on X.

“After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home.”

Nadal, Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects

Sinner was also due to play in the men’s doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti.

Sinner’s withdrawal means world number two and 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

The Olympics draw will be made on Thursday.

Sinner is the latest of a number of tennis players to withdraw from the competition, with Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz pulling out of the tournament on Monday.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

