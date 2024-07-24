AGL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.93%)
AIRLINK 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.97%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.98%)
HUBC 151.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.73%)
OGDC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.56%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.22%)
TOMCL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.76%)
TPLP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.99%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.9 (0.69%)
BR30 26,437 Increased By 89.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,433 Increased By 445.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,516 Increased By 151.2 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens, bolstered by foreign currency sales

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 01:39pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by rising foreign currency sales by exporting companies.

By 0800 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% higher at 86.55 against the dollar.

Russian exporters started converting their foreign currency earnings into roubles ahead of corporate tax payments due on July 29. These sales are supporting the Russian currency.

Sanctions on Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre (NCC), led to a range of varying prices and spreads as trading shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market on June 14, obscuring access to reliable pricing for the Russian currency.

Against the yuan, which had already become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow before the latest sanctions were imposed, the rouble firmed 0.6% to 11.83, according to an analysis of the OTC market.

It was up 1.7% at 93.76 against the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.3% at $81.37 a barrel.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens, bolstered by foreign currency sales

Strategic reforms roadmap: 11 ministries to liaise with consultants

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

Federal cabinet meeting begins with PM Shehbaz in chair

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices hover near lowest in six weeks

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Read more stories