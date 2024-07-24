AGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.01%)
World

Civilian killed in Russia’s air attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 10:20am

A civilian was killed in Russia’s air attacks on Kharkiv, the mayor of the city in Ukraine’s east said on Wednesday.

On the Telegram messaging app, Ihor Terekhov said Russia launched several waves in its attack on the city, which is also the administrative centre of the broader Kharkiv region and which borders Russia.

Also on Telegram, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said the strikes set a home ablaze in the city.

Russia says it downs eight Ukraine-launched drones

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 27-month-old war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.

