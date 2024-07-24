President for expanding ties with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further expanding bilateral ties with Turkmenistan in all fields of mutual interest.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to its relations with Turkmenistan, saying that Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations were based on a common vision for peace and prosperity in the region. He added that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries signified the mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral understanding and cooperation.

The President expressed these views while talking to the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Welcoming the minister, the President urged the need to enhance connectivity and communication between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, saying that Gwadar port offered great opportunities for promoting regional trade and Turkmenistan should benefit from the port.

The President stressed the need for continued exchanges and dialogue at all levels and enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations for the prosperity of the two countries. He offered that Turkmen students could seek education from the medical institutions of Pakistan. The President noted the importance of the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations held Tuesday by the two Foreign Ministers.

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoyed cordial relations. He stated that his country would continue to promote economic, cultural and educational cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of constructing motorways and railways, through Afghanistan, to connect the two brotherly countries.

Foreign Minister Meredov conveyed the greetings of the leadership of Turkmenistan to the President.

The President reciprocated the sentiment and said that he was looking forward to welcoming the Grand Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Pakistan.

