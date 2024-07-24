AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Aussie, Kiwi dollars struggle on China’s rate cuts

Reuters Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 06:39am

SINGAPORE: The Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near multi-week lows on Tuesday after China’s move to cut several key interest rates, while the dollar was little changed as it awaited fresh impetus.

China on Monday surprised markets by cutting major short and long-term interest rates in its first such broad move since last August, signalling intent to boost growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The two Antipodean currencies, often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan, were flat after slumping in the previous session in the wake of the news. The Australian dollar was trading at $0.6643 early on Tuesday and the New Zealand dollar dipped 0.01% to $0.5979.

