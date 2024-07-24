AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

Tokyo stocks end marginally lower

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:44am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended marginally lower on Tuesday, extending its losing run to a fifth consecutive session, as caution over a strengthening yen overshadowed gains in chip stocks.

The Nikkei finished the day down 0.01% - less than 5 index points - at 39,594.39. It rose as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, but failed to reach the psychological 40,000 mark.

A stronger yen threatened to weigh on corporate bottom lines among the Nikkei’s exporter-heavy constituents, just as the earnings season begins to gather pace this week.

The Japanese currency last traded at 156.20 per dollar on Tuesday, after ending last week at 157.50.

The Nikkei sank to a three-week low of 39,519.39 on Monday, after reaching a record peak of 42,426.77 on July 11.

“The market was a little overextended, so some kind of temporary adjustment is to be expected,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Mitsui Sumitomo DS Asset Management.

“There’s been a very visible sectoral rotation since the middle of last week, and tech shares are in an adjustment phase while others are gaining momentum,” he added.

“We think this adjustment will continue for some time, but we don’t think there’s a change in the trend higher.” Evincing this dynamic, the broader Topix index rose 0.21%, with a subindex of value shares gaining 0.48% while growth shares added just 0.1%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share Nikkei index Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo stocks end marginally lower

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories