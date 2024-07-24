AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan

Agri research: Senate body concerned at ‘insufficient’ allocation

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research expressed concern that only 0.12 percent of the total allocated budget was allocated to research in the agriculture sector.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research convened on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan.

The inaugural session included a comprehensive briefing on the roles, functions, and performance of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and its affiliated departments. Detailed discussions ensued regarding the operations and performance of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), noting insufficient budgetary support for research resulting in continued reliance on seed imports. The committee expressed dismay that only 0.12% of the total budget was allocated to research.

Present at the committee meeting were Senators Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, and Poonjo Mal Bheel, alongside the Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research and senior officers from related departments. The committee members engaged in an extensive interactive session discussing the ministry’s operations, with each department outlining its responsibilities.

During deliberations, the committee raised concerns about the ministry’s human resource strength, noting 40 vacant positions which they highlighted as impacting operational efficiency.

Budgetary allocations were also a focal point, with a total of Rs.43,809,325,000 earmarked for the fiscal year 2024-25. The committee sought clarification on allocations to provincial governments and inquired about the budget required for solarizing tube wells. It was disclosed that approximately Rs30 billion would be needed per province for this purpose.

Additionally, the committee requested the list of names comprising the board of governors. The committee was informed that Pakistan had achieved a milestone in identifying a new variety of banana. Further inquiries were made regarding shrimp production, with plans disclosed for establishing shrimp hatcheries.

Concerning cotton production, which constitutes 60% of Pakistan’s agricultural economy, the committee noted the absence of specific measures or plans to adapt to changing climate conditions. It was emphasized that dedicated research and oversight by the Cotton Committee were essential in addressing these challenges.

Highlighting Pakistan’s agricultural potential, the chairman underscored the need to enhance agricultural productivity to bolster the economy, noting recent introductions of new wheat variants. It was also noted that 1 million potato seed variants would be imported from Holland.

The committee was briefed on transferring the Agricultural Policy Institutes (API) into a think tank of international standards emphasizing enhanced standards through MP1 and MP2 consultations. Discussions extended to meat exports to Gulf countries and queries about donkey slaughterhouses.

Similarly, the committee received a briefing on the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD), including information on the 1,100 annual test samples conducted and inquiries into the transmission of Congo virus to humans.

Concluding the session, the chairman stressed the importance of collaborative efforts across all departments to advance agricultural welfare in Pakistan, emphasizing that such efforts are crucial for the country’s future generations.

