AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 54.2 (0.65%)
BR30 26,347 Increased By 335.5 (1.29%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

SC and SIFC forums: FPCCI will fight case against IPPs’ capacity charges: Mohamin

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Abdul Mohamin Khan, Acting President of FPCCI, has said, on behalf of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan, FPCCI will plead the case of unbearable capacity charges of IPPs to the apex forums of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) – as the last resort to save the economy and the people of Pakistan.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, Acting President FPCCI, highlighted that despite the repeated and unrelenting expression of its concerns and apprehensions – loud and clear – pertaining to IPPs capacity charges, the business community is still not being taken on board for the consultative process to resolve the issue at the earliest; despite being the primary stakeholder of the issue.

Acting FPCCI Chief presented the charter of demands vis-à-vis power sector: (i) forensic audit of independent power producers (IPPs) should be ordered (ii) capacity charges of IPPs should be abolished and only generated electricity should be paid (iii) power purchase agreements with IPPs should be renegotiated in a fair and transparent manner.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, Acting President FPCCI, maintained that the country has paid the capacity charges of approximately PKR. 2,000 billion in the FY24; and, the same will further steeply rise to PKR. 2,700 – 2,800 billion in the FY25.

Abdul Mohamin Khan elaborated that guarantees to IPPs indexed to the US dollar mean any depreciation of the Pakistani rupee increases returns for IPPs – adding debilitating financial burden on the government and the public alike.

The FPCCI demands that a comprehensive review of IPP agreements; price re-evaluation within legal bounds and improved oversight to prevent over-invoicing are utmost needed. Examining the energy infrastructure for clauses related to misinformation and fraud is also required.

The federal government must devise a strategy to deal with IPPs and ensure affordable electricity prices for the industry in the national interest, Abdul Mohamin Khan proposed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI IPPs electricity SC business community electricity prices SIFC Capacity payment capacity charges IPPs agreements Abdul Mohamin Khan

Comments

200 characters

SC and SIFC forums: FPCCI will fight case against IPPs’ capacity charges: Mohamin

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories