IHC Registrar, Deputy Registrar challenge contempt proceedings

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar and Deputy Registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) have challenged the contempt proceedings, initiated by Justice Babar Sattar, before a division bench of the IHC.

Registrar Sardar Tahir Sabir and Deputy Registrar (Security) Awaisul Hassan, on Tuesday, filed intra-court appeal against the contempt of court proceeding initiated by Justice Sattar against them as they failed to make proper arrangements for lawyers’ entry to the court on May 9 in view of the strike called by the Pakistan Bar Council. They have prayed to quash the contempt of court proceeding.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sattar had issued show cause notices to Registrar Sabir Hassan and the Deputy Registrar on June 10.

The judge took cognisance of this matter on the application of senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari seeking restoration of a case related to the Gun and Country Club after its dismissal due to non-appearance of counsel.

Bukhari accused the incumbent Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President of “physically restraining” the lawyer from entering the court premises during the May 9 strike. IHCBA President Raisat Ali Azad, however, vehemently denied the accusation as the lawyers’ bodies also questioned the issuance of notices to them in a matter in which they were not even the party.

The court order issued in the contempt proceeding against Registrar Sabir and Deputy Registrar Hassan termed the replies of both the senior officials of the IHC, “unsatisfactory”.

The court order explained that in his reply, Hassan stated that he merely acted as liaison between the police officers deputed on the premises of the court and the administration of the court.

It also stated that Hassan failed to explain as how he formulated an opinion with regard to the CCTV footage on the basis of some report procured by the Moharrar posted at the IHC without himself scrutinising the CCTV footage on the basis of which he submitted a report to the Registrar, IHC and subsequently to this court stating that no obstruction was visible in the CCTV footage.

The judge asked him to submit a “comprehensive response” with regard to the charge against him. Regarding Registrar Sabir, the court order said that he “filed a justificatory response to the show cause notice which is found to be unsatisfactory.”

The court order stated, “given that the respondent is approaching the twilight of his career, this court would allow him another opportunity to consider his position and file a considered response to the show cause notice.”

