AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

MPCL announces completion of appraisal programme for Ghazij gas discovery

Press Release Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announces the successful completion of the appraisal program for Ghazij gas discovery, a significant stride towards addressing Pakistan’s energy needs and enhancing food security.

Discovered in January 2023 within the Mari Development and Production Lease area, the Ghazij gas field has unlocked new hydrocarbon opportunities in the mature basins. MPCL’s fast track appraisal campaign, which included drilling of four appraisal wells, has confirmed the field’s potential.

All five gas wells (one exploratory and four appraisal) are now connected to the SNGPL network, delivering approximately 30 MMSCFD of gas as part of Extended Well Testing (ETW) program. The Field Development Plan is underway and will soon be submitted for regulatory approval.

Additionally, the Shawal Oil discovery announced in April 2024, which falls in a separate fault block to the eastern side of Ghazij wells, has upside potential for gas in Ghazij Reservoir which is currently under evaluation.

Faheem Haider, MD/CEO of MPCL, hailed the Ghazij Appraisal Program as a major milestone. He emphasized that the data gathered has confirmed the discovery’s technical and commercial viability, paving the way for efficient and cost-effective development.

Haider underscored Pakistan’s untapped hydrocarbon potential, urging technical teams to remain innovative and bold in exploring and testing new geological concepts and deploy new technologies wherever possible.

Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), Chairman of the MPCL Board of Directors, congratulated the company on its achievement. He expressed optimism that Ghazij’s development would help bridge the energy demand-supply gap, support fertilizer plants, ensure food security and save foreign exchange through import substitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mari Petroleum Company Limited Ghazij gas discovery

Comments

200 characters

MPCL announces completion of appraisal programme for Ghazij gas discovery

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories