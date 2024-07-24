PRBC and embassy of Romania strengthen ties to boost trade

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Romania to Pakistan have signed a protocol agreement to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral trade between the two nations. The agreement recognizes PRBC’s outstanding services in promoting bilateral trade since 2011 and acknowledges the recent expansion of PRBC through the formation of its North Chapter, led by Ahmad Ikram Lone as President PRBC, North Chapter.

Atif Farooqi, with 24 years of dedication to promoting Pakistan-Romania trade relations, has been appointed as the sole point of contact between PRBC and the Embassy of Romania.

The protocol was signed by Eduard Preda, Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Romania, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership, paving the way for increased trade and economic cooperation between our nations,” said Mr.

Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC.

The Embassy of Romania reaffirmed its commitment to fully support PRBC’s efforts to promote bilateral trade, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

