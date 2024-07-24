AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

PRBC and embassy of Romania strengthen ties to boost trade

Press Release Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Romania to Pakistan have signed a protocol agreement to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral trade between the two nations. The agreement recognizes PRBC’s outstanding services in promoting bilateral trade since 2011 and acknowledges the recent expansion of PRBC through the formation of its North Chapter, led by Ahmad Ikram Lone as President PRBC, North Chapter.

Atif Farooqi, with 24 years of dedication to promoting Pakistan-Romania trade relations, has been appointed as the sole point of contact between PRBC and the Embassy of Romania.

The protocol was signed by Eduard Preda, Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Romania, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership, paving the way for increased trade and economic cooperation between our nations,” said Mr.

Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC.

The Embassy of Romania reaffirmed its commitment to fully support PRBC’s efforts to promote bilateral trade, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade Romania PRBC

