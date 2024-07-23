AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyiv urges ‘direct dialogue’ with China on Ukraine peace

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:40pm

BEIJING: Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday it was “important” for Ukraine and China – an ally of Russia – to speak directly about plans to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

“It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing engage in direct dialogue and an exchange of positions,” Kuleba said in a video posted on social media after arriving in Beijing.

Kuleba’s visit to China, lasting until Friday, is his first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the first by any senior Ukrainian official since the conflict broke out, he said.

Ukraine’s top diplomat to visit China this week to talk peace, Kyiv says

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war in Ukraine and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

“Ahead are extensive, detailed, substantive talks with (my) Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on ways to a just peace,” Kuleba added.

Beijing has rebuffed claims it is supporting Russia’s war effort, insisting its position is “open and above board” while accusing the West of fuelling the conflict through arms shipments to Kyiv.

Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Kyiv urges ‘direct dialogue’ with China on Ukraine peace

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories