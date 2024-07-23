AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
AIRLINK 110.50 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.44%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 42.13 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.86%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
HUBC 153.49 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.16%)
HUMNL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
NBP 47.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.5%)
PAEL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.06%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.64%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
TOMCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.04%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.94%)
TREET 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 58.1 (0.7%)
BR30 26,355 Increased By 343.3 (1.32%)
KSE100 79,090 Increased By 550.6 (0.7%)
KSE30 25,388 Increased By 180.1 (0.71%)
World

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 02:52pm

GENEVA: A top WHO official said Tuesday he was “extremely worried” over possible outbreaks in war-torn Gaza after poliovirus was detected in the sewage, warning that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries.

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Ayadil Saparbekov, the World Health Organization’s head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, also said the number of people in the Gaza Strip now needing to be evacuated from the territory for medical care may have risen to 14,000.

