AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends losses on ceasefire talks, demand concerns

LONDON: Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as growing expectations of a ceasefire in Gaza...
Reuters Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 09:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, as growing expectations of a ceasefire in Gaza and demand concerns offset potential September interest-rate cuts and supply threats from Canadian wildfires.

Brent crude futures for September fell by 84 cents, or 1%, to $81.56 a barrel by 1409 GMT (10:09 a.m. ET). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September dropped 93 cents, or 1.2%, to $77.47 per barrel.

Both contracts were down by more than $1 at their intra-day nadirs on Tuesday.

In the Middle East, efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and militant group Hamas, under a plan outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in May and mediated by Egypt and Qatar, have gained momentum over the past month.

Oil drops as investors look past Biden exit, focus on weak fundamentals

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages held in Gaza that a deal that would secure their release could be near, his office said on Tuesday, as fighting raged in the battered Palestinian enclave.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House.

The war in Gaza has lent support to oil prices as investors priced in the risk of potential disruptions to global crude supply in the key producing region of the Middle East.

Also weighing on prices, the U.S. dollar strengthened, making greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Any further weakening of demand signals, combined with a resolution in Gaza, could lead to a further decrease in oil prices,” Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova said.

“Given the current dominance of demand concerns, oil prices may initially find it difficult to make up lost ground,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Growing bets on interest rate cuts in September, however, could provide a floor to oil prices, as lower borrowing costs tend to support oil demand.

European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos hinted at a possible interest rate cut in September, while in the U.S., investors are also betting on September rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Elsewhere, growing wildfires in Canada’s Alberta province are putting up to 400,000 barrels per day of oil output at risk, although production has so far remained largely stable, Goldman Sachs said.

Brent crude Oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil extends losses on ceasefire talks, demand concerns

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories