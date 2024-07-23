PDWP approves three uplift schemes

LAHORE: The 08th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) F.Y 2024-25 was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which three development schemes of Public Building sector with an estimated cost of Rs2374.416 million are approved.

The Construction of Additional Multi Storied Barracks in different Jails of Punjab at the cost of Rs476.100 million and construction of one Multistory Building for Residences Grade 11-14 in Staff Colony Chauburji Garden Estate, Multan Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs1004.950 million were approved. The third development scheme of improvement/renovation of Punjab House, Islamabad at the cost of Rs893.366 million was also approved in the meeting.

Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr. Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024