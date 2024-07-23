Investment Minister, Ambassador of Kuwait agreed to promote trade relations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Abdul Rehman Jay Al-Mutiari held a meeting in which it was agreed to further promote friendly and bilateral trade relations between the two countries by moving forward in a more integrated manner.

Aleem Khan discussed various proposals regarding the promotion of trade activities from Kuwait and expressed his willingness to cooperate for various projects on the basis of “business to business” and “government to government”. He said that he wants progress for investment from Kuwait to Pakistan for which substantial results can be obtained, especially from the private sector.

The ambassador of Kuwait assured Khan that his government would provide all possible support in the strengthening of Pakistan's economy and projects of mutual cooperation. He added that relations with Pakistan are more important for Kuwait and insha’Allah [God willing] in the coming days we will bring all the bilateral agreements to completion. The ambassador further said that he is keen to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan and those contracts signed in the recent past by Kuwaiti institutions will be finalized in time.

In the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed between Aleem Khan and the ambassador of Kuwait.

The ambassador, while appreciating Khan's recent visit to Kuwait, said that his presence in Kuwait helped to more development of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan and promotion of mutual trade which will continue in the coming days as well.

