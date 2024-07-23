PA Speaker exposes ‘secret attendance’ of opposition members

LAHORE: In a surprising revelation, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has exposed the secret attendance of opposition members who had boycotted the session.

Despite their boycott, the members marked their attendance on the assembly register to receive their Travelling Allowance/Daily Allowance (TA/DA).

According to the list issued by the Assembly Secretariat, over 30 opposition members, including Tanveer Aslam, Waqas Munawar, and Chaudhry Atahir Mukarram, were present in the assembly and received their TA/DA.

The list also includes the names of Farzana Faisal, Malik Fahad Masood, Farukh Javed, Khayal Kastro, and Ahmad Mujtaba, among others.

This revelation has raised questions about the opposition’s boycott and their commitment to their constituents. The Speaker’s decision to expose the secret attendance has sparked a debate about the transparency and accountability of the assembly members.

The opposition members have not yet commented on the issue, but it is expected that they will face criticism from their political opponents and the public.

Earlier, in a show of defiance, the opposition boycotted the assembly session and held public assembly on the street, vowing to continue their protest until their demands are met. Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar, addressing the public assembly outside the Punjab Assembly, alleged that 11 opposition members were suspended and denied entry into the assembly. He claimed that the government and speaker are biased and that their movement will not end until the release of PTI workers and leaders.

The opposition also passed resolutions in support of Palestine and Kashmir, and condemned the increasing electricity prices. The opposition leader vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met, and announced that they will challenge the speaker’s decision in court. A large number of opposition supporters attended the public assembly, chanting slogans against the government and the speaker. The opposition leader said that they will not back out until their demands are met, and that their movement will continue until the release of PTI workers and leaders.

Opposition members lashed out at the government, accusing it of torturing the people and taking revenge instead of providing relief. They also criticized the government for attacking the Supreme Court.

The opposition’s public assembly passed resolutions demanding the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a solution to the Kashmir and Palestine issues, and an end to atrocities against them. The public assembly also passed a resolution against the increasing electricity prices, which have burdened the people. The meeting of the public assembly was adjourned indefinitely after the completion of the agenda. The opposition demanded that the government focus on providing relief to the people instead of taking revenge and perpetuating political vendetta.

Earlier, while addressing the press conference Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, condemned the opposition for their disruptive behavior in the assembly. He revealed that each assembly session costs Rs.27,100,000. The opposition receives salaries but creates chaos, tears budget copies, and uses abusive language.

Speaker said sixty opposition members marked their attendance for TA/DA but did not attend the session, instead staged a drama by holding a public assembly. He vowed to take action against those who violate the rules and use abusive language, forming a committee to investigate ethical violations. “Those who used abusive language should apologize in the assembly”, Khan said.

He further said that the election tribunal has received 26 petitions regarding irregularities and rigging, but the government will not be affected.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that we have the most incompetent and useless opposition in Punjab’s history. She said opposition submitted a resolution for calling the assembly session and then stages a drama at the assembly gate. If they wanted to stage a drama, why did they waste the public’s tax money on the assembly session?

