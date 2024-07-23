Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories: Pakistan calls for immediate implementation of ICJ’s advisory opinion

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s recent advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, Pakistan, on Monday, called for immediate and full implementation of the court’s advisory opinion.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that Pakistan welcomes the advisory opinion by the ICJ on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

She said that the ICJ’s ruling clearly establishes that Israel’s unlawful policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are in breach of Israel’s obligation to respect the right of Palestinian people to self-determination, and that Israel is under an obligation to end its unlawful occupation; cease its illegal settlement activities; and to make reparation for the damage caused.

She pointed out that Pakistan had made a written submission to the ICJ on the case in July 2023, and later also shared a rejoinder with the Court.

She added that Pakistan also participated in the oral public hearing held by the ICJ on the case in February 2024. In its submissions to the ICJ, she stated that Pakistan reiterated its strong and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinians and highlighted the illegality of the Israeli occupation.

“Pakistan calls for the immediate and full implementation of the Court’s Advisory Opinion. We hope that the Court’s ruling will be an important step towards ending the Israeli occupation, realization of the inalienable right of the Palestinians to self-determination, and creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” she added.

The ICJ in its July 19 advisory opinion declared the Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory was “illegal” and called for end to the occupation as soon as possible.

