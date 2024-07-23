Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-23

Ethiopia landslide kills at least 55

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

ADDIS ABABA: At least 55 people were killed in a landslide in a remote area of southern Ethiopia on Monday, local authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

“More than 55 bodies have been found from the landslide,” a statement from the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department said, quoting local chief Dagmawi Zerihun, who warned “the death toll could yet increase”.

The landslide occurred around 10am (0700 GMT) following heavy rains in the remote region, Dagmawi said.

He added that the search for survivors was “continuing vigorously”.

The area has experienced tragic landslides previously, with at least 32 people being killed in 2018 after two separate landslides within a week of each other.

