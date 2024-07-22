Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Brazil’s Lula hopes US elections will be ‘as civilized as possible’

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2024 10:38pm

BRASÍLIA: Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday he hoped that November elections in the United States, from which Joe Biden has withdrawn as a candidate, will be as “civilized as possible.”

“Whether (the winner) is a Democratic candidate or (Donald) Trump, our relationship will be a civilized one… I hope that the contest happens in the most civilized way possible… I hope nothing will happen that can put the symbol of democracy at risk,” Lula told international press agencies in Brasilia.

The Democratic Party has promised a “transparent and orderly process” to replace 81-year-old Biden, after the president bowed Sunday to concerns over his age and mental acuity following a disastrous debate performance against Republican Trump in June.

Trump nominated for president, picks J D Vance for running mate

Biden has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as candidate.

Harris must still win over some key hold-outs if she is to wrap up the nomination, which could happen as early as August 1, although some Democrats are still calling for the party to hold an open primary.

The last election in 2020, in which Biden beat then-president Trump, was followed by a violent mob storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump currently faces felony charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the vote outcome.

