Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia preparing version of new flagship AI chip for Chinese market, sources say

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 11:29am

SINGAPORE: Nvidia is working on a version of its new flagship AI chips for the China market that would be compatible with current US export controls, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The AI chip giant in March unveiled its “Blackwell” chip series, which is due to be mass produced later in the year.

Within that series, the B200 is 30 times speedier than its predecessor at some tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.

Nvidia will work with Inspur, one of its major distributor partners in China, on the launch and distribution of the chip which is tentatively named the “B20”, two of the sources said.

Nvidia to develop new chips that comply with US export regulations

The sources declined to be identified as Nvidia has yet to make a public announcement. A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment. Inspur did not respond to requests for comment.

Washington tightened its controls on exports of cutting-edge semiconductors to China in 2023, seeking to prevent breakthroughs in supercomputing that would aid China’s military. Since then, Nvidia has developed three chips tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

nvidia AI chips China market

Comments

200 characters

Nvidia preparing version of new flagship AI chip for Chinese market, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points as selling pressure persists

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

DG ISPR to hold press conference today

Backed by Biden, Kamala Harris moves to lock up White House bid

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

Oil prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

Read more stories