Russia says downs 75 Ukraine-launched drones, some near Tuapse oil refinery

Reuters Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 10:50am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 75 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including eight near the town of Tuapse on the Black Sea where Russia’s oil major Rosneft has a refinery, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

Forty-seven drones were downed over the Rostov region in Russia’s southwest, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region, where Tuapse is located, and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia says it downs eight Ukraine-launched drones

The ministry did not say whether its defence systems destroyed the drones, or whether the attack had caused any damage.

Sergei Boiko, head of the Tuapse district in the Krasnodar region, said on Telegram infrastructure and residential buildings had not been damaged.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks. The Tuapse refinery has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022.

Russia’s SHOT and Mash Telegram news channels reported that a series of blasts were heard near the refinery early Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that the attacks on Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s territory.

