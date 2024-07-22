Saudi urges ‘maximum restraint’ after Yemen strikes

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, a major foreign player in Yemen’s nearly decade-long civil war, urged restraint on Sunday in the wake of an Israeli strike that the Houthi said killed 6 people.

The Israeli attack which hit the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida, “aggravates the current tension in the region and halts the ongoing efforts to end the war in Gaza,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

It “called on all parties to exercise maximum restrain and to distance the region and its people from the dangers of war.”