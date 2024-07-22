AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-22

Protocol agreement inked to strengthen ties with Romania

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) and the Embassy of Romania to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have signed a protocol agreement to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral trade between the two nations.

The agreement recognizes PRBC's outstanding services in promoting bilateral trade since 2011 and acknowledges the recent expansion of PRBC through the formation of its North Chapter, led by Ahmad Ikram Lone as President PRBC, North Chapter.

Atif Farooqi, with 24 years of dedication to promoting Pakistan-Romania trade relations, has been appointed as the sole point of contact between PRBC and the Embassy of Romania.

The protocol was signed by Eduard Preda, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Romania, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership, paving the way for increased trade and economic cooperation between our nations," said Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC.

The Embassy of Romania reaffirmed its commitment to fully support PRBC's efforts to promote bilateral trade, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Romania Bilateral trade PRBC Pakistan Romania Business Council Protocol agreement Embassy of Romania

Comments

200 characters

Protocol agreement inked to strengthen ties with Romania

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories