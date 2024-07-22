Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities like live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, sugar, grocery items and others was witnessed.

A weekly market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday, revealed the price of some daily use items fell and others remained high in the retail market.

Prices increased in the retail market as one kilogram live chicken/meat was being sold at Rs 470 per kg against the price of Rs 405 per kg in the open market, the survey noted.

Similarly, the survey said prices of cow meat are unaffordable in the retail market which is available at Rs 700-800 and Rs 900 per kg.

Price of mutton beef touched at Rs 2400-2500 per kg in the open market, it added. According to the survey, the price of vegetables remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Once again the price of tomatoes have gone up as available at Rs 180 per kg against the price of Rs 120 per kg in the previous week while the price of onion unchanged as available at Rs 100-120 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs 800 per kg and Rs 400 and Rs 600 per kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs 200 per kg, the survey said.

Other veggie prices have also touched a new peak, making it hard for the common man to buy this essential commodity at a higher price.

Peas was being sold at Rs 250, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, ladyfinger Rs 200-150 per kg, and curry Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 80-100 per kg, eggplant (bringle) Rs 100 per kg, zucchini (tori) Rs 80-100 per kg, tenda Rs 100 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 400 per kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs 200 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150-160 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 100-120 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70-80 per kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs 2200-2300 in the open market. Wheat flour, other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 300-320 kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 290 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 600 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 280 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 320 per kg, dal channa at Rs 320 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 450 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, big-size white Channa at Rs 360 per kg, small-size white channa from Rs 300 per kg.

Sugar was available at Rs 150 per kg in the retail market against the price of Rs 144 per kg, the survey said.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pampers and others al so remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

Apple was available at Rs 200-250 per kg, banana Rs 100-150 and Rs 200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs 200-300 per kg, melon at Rs 100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs 70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

