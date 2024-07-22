Meezan Bank and Haball sign referral arrangement agreement

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited (“Meezan”), Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, announced that it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd (“Haball”), a premier digital payments platform. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head - Transaction and International Banking Group at Meezan Bank, and Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball (Pvt) Limited, signed the agreement.

Meezan offers a wide range of services to its customers. The Transaction and Employee Banking (TEB) unit primarily provides traditional and contemporary cash management services with system integration capabilities. Additionally, Meezan offers digital payment solutions to corporate, commercial, SME, and retail business segments through its eBiz+ platform, which empowers businesses to process vendor payments, utility bills, taxes, dividends, and payroll transfers seamlessly.

Through the referral arrangement, Meezan’s clients will be able to digitize the entire order-to-cash lifecycle on Haball’s platform, complementing the existing Meezan Bank cash management system. This integration brings the added convenience of receiving collections directly into their Meezan accounts, regardless of the initiating bank.

M Abdullah Ahmed: We are excited to partner with Haball and believe this partnership will benefit both of our customers. We look forward to working with Haball to help businesses in Pakistan streamline their payments process and improve their cash flow.

Omer Bin Ahsan: This collaboration with Meezan is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the digital payments space. We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our clients by offering them seamless and efficient financial services.

