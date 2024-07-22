UK stocks end with weekly losses as commodity-linked stocks

AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

LONDON: London stocks finished the week lower amid a global cyber outage on Friday as investors assessed a fall in domestic retail sales in June, while commodity-linked stocks dropped, tracking declines in prices of copper, gold and other metals.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.8%. Both indexes snapped two weeks of consecutive gains.

LSEG Group, which runs the London Stock Exchange, said its Workspace news and data platform, regulatory news service and currency spot and forward prices had been affected by the outage caused by a “third-party global technical issue”.

By midday in London, most of those issues seemed to have been resolved. Securities trading on the London Stock Exchange was not affected.

Mining stocks weighed heavily on the blue-chip index as prices of precious and base metals fell on weaker China demand and expectations of a US interest rate cut in September.

Precious metal miners fell 0.8 %, with Fresnillo falling 1.4% in sync with a decline in spot gold prices.

Industrial metal miners were down 1.7% after copper prices hit a more than three-month low in the absence of Chinese stimulus measures.

Aerospace and defence stocks were the only outliers with a 0.7% gain amid the broader declines after senior executives from British defence firms, including BAE and Babcock, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the need to boost military support for his country in its conflict with Russia.

