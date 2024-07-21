Offices of shipping companies now open on Saturdays

KARACHI: Following the directions of the Prime Minister, shipping companies/agents have started opening their offices, wef Saturday (July 20). Henceforth, these offices will remain open/functional from Monday to Saturday.

On recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan at KPT, the trade bodies had raised the issue of delay in issuance of delivery orders due to closure of offices of shipping companies on Saturdays and Sundays.

The trade bodies including Customs Clearing Agents have highly appreciated the decision and its implementation, resulting in substantial cost saving because of delay and detention charges by the shipping companies.

Shipping Intelligence

The trade bodies have expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Federal Secretary, Maritime Affairs and the KPT management.

