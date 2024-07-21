PTI agrees to dissolve KP PA: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed to dissolve the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and resign from other assemblies to pave way for new free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Speaking to media, Fazl said a committee headed by Kamran Murtaza has been constituted to negotiate with PTI. He said the committee comprised of Maulana Lutf Rehman, Fazl Ghafoor, Aslam Ghori and Maulana Amjad.

The Maulana said that despite past conflicts, JUI-F is ready to normalise relations with PTI. He stressed that PTI’s willingness to dissolve KP Assembly and resign from other assemblies is crucial for holding transparent elections.

He called for parliamentary and local body elections to be held simultaneously and suggested the abolition of the caretaker setup.

About the current political instability, the Maulana criticised the government for its economic policies and the high electricity bills.

He urged “decision-makers” to prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure fair elections for political stability.

The Maulana also condemned the establishment’s role in perpetuating political instability and called for a change in their approach.

He warned that the country’s current path could lead to further division and emphasised the need for responsible governance.

The Maulana also announced a series of public peace conventions and gathering, including a nationwide black day on August 5 to protest India’s actions in Kashmir, a farmer’s convention in Mardan on August 10, a trader’s convention in Peshawar on August 11, and a peace convention in Lakki Marwat on August 18.

He stressed that peace and political stability are essential for economic progress and warned against any further political adventures or martial law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024