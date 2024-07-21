AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-21

Nawaz assails higher power tariffs, says ‘no one can pay electricity bills’

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday presided over a special meeting in which matters pertaining to ‘Chief Minister’s Solar Panel Financing Scheme’ were reviewed.

The CM directed to simplify the solar panel financing scheme and also ensure early completion of the required process for launching of the said scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “No one can pay the electricity bill, as it has become a burden not only for the poor but for everyone. We ended loadshedding in our tenure and kept the electricity bill under control as well. By 2017, the electricity bills were less and dollar rate was below as well.

Since 2018, the poor have suffered a lot. A man roaming about on the road was assured that justice will be provided to him. We had sent back IMF and who brought them back again is known by everyone. The country is not being treated in a nice and fair manner.

The country was prospering by leaps and bounds during our tenure and suddenly its progress came to a halt. Those giving decisions will have to rethink even now and they should care for the people. The government should undertake all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”

Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf while giving a comprehensive briefing about the scheme appraised that under the pilot project, test run of the scheme has been launched at various sites. Rating and performance of solar panel system will be monitored as being installed at various sites. Online monitoring of solar system is ongoing through the Solar PV App. It was further apprised in the briefing that the scheme will be launched from 14th August after reviewing its test run success.

The eligibility for the scheme can be checked by sending a bill reference number and CNIC number on 8800. The successful consumers will be informed through SMS after conducting the balloting process by PITB.

The district administration and Discos (Distribution Company) will verify credentials of the successful consumers in the balloting process.

A Bar Code and QR Code will be imprinted on the solar panel and on the system as well so as to save the scheme from being sold in the panel market.

In the first phase, more than 100,000 consumers will be given solar panels through the balloting process. It was informed in the briefing that the consumers involved in electricity theft, having more than one meters, having out of order or tampered meters, and not paying electricity bills will not be eligible for the solar scheme.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Flour and electricity cost badly affects economic conditions of the people. We will definitely do whatever we can to provide maximum relief to the people. I want that every citizen of Punjab should be given relief in their electricity bill. We will gradually extend the scope of solar panel financing scheme.” She added, “Punjab is the only province which took a lead by presenting Rs625 surplus budget according to the IMF conditions.”

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Special Assistant to PM Rana Sanaullah Khan, Provincial Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman P&D, Secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

