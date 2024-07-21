Crime rate rises in heavily-guarded ICT

ISLAMABAD: Armed persons and auto thieves have deprived dozens of citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, motorcycles, and cars in the heavily-guarded city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the police have registered around 83 cases of car lifting, 38 cases of various kinds of theft including mobile phone snatching, robbery and dacoity and one case of murder in the city’s police stations in the same period. The 83 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include nine cars and 73 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Margalla, Ramna, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, and Shalimar police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station, nine motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, seven vehicles including six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station, six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Ramna police station as well as five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Sumbal Town station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons struck at three places and auto thieves stole five bikes and cars from Industrial Area police station. In the same period, auto thieves stole three motorbikes from the limits of the Secretariat police station. Five cases of robbery and two cases of auto theft were reported to the Shalimar police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024