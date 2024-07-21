Turkmenistan FM due on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will visit Pakistan from 22-24 July 2024. He will hold extensive talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and call on the Pakistani leadership.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the talks between the two sides will cover all aspects of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and exchange of views on regional and global developments.

