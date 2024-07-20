AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
US criticizes ICJ opinion that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal

Reuters Published July 20, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States criticized “the breadth” of the top UN court’s opinion in which the International Court of Justice said Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, with Washington saying it will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict.

“We have been clear that Israel’s program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Saturday in an email.

Top UN court says Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are illegal

“However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court’s opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security,” the State Department added.

