AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 01:43pm

Several areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Saturday, as the weather in the metropolitan city turned pleasant after a severe heatwave for the last many days.

The areas that received rain included Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Korangi, Quaidabad, and others.

Karachi has been in the grip of a severe heatwave for the last few weeks, as feel-like temperature in the city crossed 50°C.

Hot weather scorches Karachiites

It may be noted that the Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in the city.

After it rained in some areas of the city on Friday, there was intense humidity this morning as well, which led to moderate showers in the city.

Furthermore, according to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in some areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, apart from Sindh. Heavy rain may occur in southern Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Karachi weather rain in Karachi Karachi rain

Comments

200 characters

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

Govt to review existing power purchase agreements

Softer inflation in July to trigger 150bps policy rate cut in upcoming MPC: JS Global

REMIT meeting: Development partners can support inclusive growth agenda: Aurangzeb

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

Govt budgets Rs406bn to stem circular debt growth

FY24-25 to FY26-27: MoF cautions fiscal risks may affect MTBS forecasts

IT, ITeS export remittances hit all-time high of $3.223bn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Alongside TAPI gas line route: Crucial regional rail project on the cards

Read more stories