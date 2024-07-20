Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

Several areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Saturday, as the weather in the metropolitan city turned pleasant after a severe heatwave for the last many days.

The areas that received rain included Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Korangi, Quaidabad, and others.

Karachi has been in the grip of a severe heatwave for the last few weeks, as feel-like temperature in the city crossed 50°C.

Hot weather scorches Karachiites

It may be noted that the Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in the city.

After it rained in some areas of the city on Friday, there was intense humidity this morning as well, which led to moderate showers in the city.

Furthermore, according to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in some areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, apart from Sindh. Heavy rain may occur in southern Punjab, Aaj News reported.