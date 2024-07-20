REMIT meeting: Development partners can support inclusive growth agenda: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday said the government’s focus on inclusive growth can be complemented by the support of development partners during the first steering committee meeting of the FCDO-funded Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (REMIT) programme.

The first meeting of REMIT, funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) United Kingdom was presided over by the finance minister and co-chaired by British High Commissioner, Jane Marriot.

While reviewing the work done by the programme in the areas of revenue mobilisation, investment climate, macroeconomic governance and trade, with cross-cutting themes of gender and climate change, the minister appreciated the overall progress to date and also emphasised the need for government stakeholders to be more proactive in taking up implementation.

Govt wants to attract investment from UK, other countries: PM

He said that the government intends to take up short-, medium- and long-term initiatives to ensure the economic revival of Pakistan.

He emphasised that the government’s focus on inclusive economic growth can be complemented by the support of development partners with a focus on performance and implementation.

The minister also appreciated the technical assistance provided, and stressed on consolidation of interventions and on speeding up on government implementation for impact.

Jane Marriott acknowledged the minister’s interest in the programme interventions and commitment to reform that will take Pakistan forward. She assured of the FCDO’s full support to the government on high-priority areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024