Nida Dar-led Pakistan team gears up for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team is all geared up to feature in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka following a training camp for the 15-member squad held in Karachi from July 5 to 16.

The eight-team tournament is being staged from July 19 to 28 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka. The tournament’s eight teams are divided into two groups. Group-A comprises Pakistan, India, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group-B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set for 28 July.

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India. Pakistan’s subsequent matches are scheduled against Nepal on July 21 and the United Arab Emirates on July 23. Pakistan were among the top four teams, losing to Sri Lanka by one run in the semi-final of the last edition of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Sylhet, Bangladesh in October 2022.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar sounded confident about her team’s preparations and expressed her belief to do well in the tournament. She said, “As a captain I am looking forward to give my best. We have worked very hard in the camp and tried to overcome all the weaknesses in the team. Our aim is to play positive and fearless cricket. We intend to remain positive in our approach and showcase our abilities according to the requirements of the conditions here.”

PCB confirmed changes in the team management ahead of the tournament with Muhammad Wasim serving as the head coach, while Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman were appointed as the assistant and spin-bowling coaches, respectively.

