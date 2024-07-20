AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Jul 20, 2024

Business & Finance

Aleem discusses investment opportunities with Blome

Published 20 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by the Ambassador of the United States of America in Pakistan, Donald Blome, here in Islamabad.

In this meeting, they held detailed discussions on various issues including further strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

In this meeting, especially, investment opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion in which business community from the United States of America also interested.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome discussed various matters of mutual interest with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

He especially expressed the interest of American business groups in investing in Pakistan and various possibilities were discussed in this regard.

In the meeting, Aleem Khan and Ambassador Blome expressed best wishes for each other and expressed the hope that the friendly relations between Pakistan and USA will be further promoted in the days to come.

In the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed his determination to promote Pakistan-US business relations and said that there are many opportunities in the challenges faced by the Pakistani economy for which various measures are being already taken.

He said that the business community from America is welcome to invest in Pakistan and they will be provided with all possible facilities in this regard.

Aleem Khan mentioned that thousands of Pakistanis residing in the United States accumulate a lot of foreign exchange for Pakistan which is very important for the national exchequer.

