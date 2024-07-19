AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Jul 19, 2024
Zelenskiy: F-16 supplies set to speed up with Polish help

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:21pm

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Poland had taken a decision that would speed up the deliveries of much-needed F-16 jets to Ukraine, but did not say what it was.

Poland, which borders Ukraine and has been a close wartime ally, is not one of the countries that has pledged to supply the jets to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s office on Zelenskiy’s remark.

“Today, we have a positive decision from the Polish government on a specific issue, which will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 jets sooner,” Zelenskiy said on X without elaborating.

Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Kyiv is desperately waiting for deliveries of its first F-16s, which it hopes will enhance its air defence capabilities and help repel regular long-range Russian airstrikes.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the first jets from Denmark and the Netherlands were already en route to Ukraine.

