London stock market hit by technical glitch

LONDON: The London Stock Exchange was hit by a technical glitch Friday that delayed the start of trade and affected its market news service, amid outages across the world.

The LSE’s company news feed “is currently experiencing a third-party global technical issue, preventing news from being published,” it said in a statement.

“Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the group, including London Stock Exchange, continue to operate as normal.”

London’s FTSE 100 later opened at about 0720 GMT, with the index down 0.6 percent at 8,155.73 points. It normally starts business at 0700 GMT.

Eurozone indices appeared to open as normal, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 also down 0.6 percent to 18,245.28 points.

The Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.5 percent to stand at 7,552.17.